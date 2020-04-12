Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on YJ. Credit Suisse Group cut Yunji from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Yunji from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Yunji from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yunji from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

Yunji stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77. Yunji has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $351.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yunji will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YJ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at $5,018,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yunji by 629.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 185,121 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yunji by 2,512.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 105,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 101,925 shares during the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

