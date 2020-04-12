Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cameco’s earnings. Cameco posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cameco.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Cameco by 10,895.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. 2,990,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843,737. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cameco (CCJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.