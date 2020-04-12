Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.79 million.

GOOD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

GOOD stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 46,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 51,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

