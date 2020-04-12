Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.80. WNS posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.10.

NYSE WNS opened at $45.69 on Thursday. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

