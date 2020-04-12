Zacks: Analysts Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. American Superconductor posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMSC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

AMSC opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in American Superconductor by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 81,442 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

