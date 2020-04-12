Zacks: Analysts Expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.77) and the highest is ($0.50). Guess? reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 232%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $842.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.19 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GES shares. TheStreet cut Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen cut Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Guess? stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.44. Guess? has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guess? by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guess? by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Guess? by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

