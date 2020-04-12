Zacks: Analysts Set $38.00 Target Price for Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI)

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $38.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Retail Value an industry rank of 144 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVI. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Retail Value by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Retail Value by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Retail Value during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Retail Value by 387.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Retail Value by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RVI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 111,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $237.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.26. Retail Value has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $55.74 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Value will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

