Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KEMET’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. KEMET reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that KEMET will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KEMET.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEM shares. ValuEngine raised KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

KEM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,457. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. KEMET has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $27.61.

In other news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KEMET by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 100,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KEMET during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KEMET during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

