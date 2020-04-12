Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Brokerages expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) to announce $380,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $450,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $650,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 million to $1.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.97 million, with estimates ranging from $1.73 million to $2.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 1,662.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

PHAS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. 162,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,648. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,568 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

