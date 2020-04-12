Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 89.87% and a negative net margin of 149.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

QUIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital raised their target price on QuickLogic to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of QuickLogic stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 52,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,373. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

