Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect X Financial (NYSE:XYF) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X Financial’s earnings. X Financial posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that X Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow X Financial.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of X Financial by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 83,337 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in X Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the period. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X Financial stock remained flat at $$0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,871. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. X Financial has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

