Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) to Announce -$0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) to report earnings per share of ($0.93) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.32% and a negative net margin of 4,568.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XERS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. acquired 12,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $52,167.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,888.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 67,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XERS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 281,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,341. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

