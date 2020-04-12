Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:LNG traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,034,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,388. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

