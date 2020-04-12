Zacks: China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $3.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned China Automotive Systems an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.45% of China Automotive Systems worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAAS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 32,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,052. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.71.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.