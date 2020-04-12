Zacks: CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) Given $12.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CorMedix an industry rank of 20 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:CRMD traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $3.57. 189,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,770. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

