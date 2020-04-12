Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Dynex Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:DX opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a market cap of $321.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.08. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 91.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In other Dynex Capital news, EVP Smriti Laxman Popenoe purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $35,080.00. Also, Director Barry Igdaloff purchased 101,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $887,787.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 116,730 shares of company stock worth $1,027,817. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,916 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

