Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $149.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

