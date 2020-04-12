Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC raised Brookfield Business Partners from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Brookfield Business Partners from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.70. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $46.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($2.67). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

