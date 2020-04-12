Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Separately, Hovde Group raised Evans Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $57,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,022.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,241 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,102 shares of company stock valued at $163,645.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBN. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

