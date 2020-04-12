Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut GrafTech International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GrafTech International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a net margin of 41.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

In other news, Director Anthony R. Taccone purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,520.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

