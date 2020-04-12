Zacks: Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tribune Publishing an industry rank of 137 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPCO. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tribune Publishing in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 87,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tribune Publishing stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.32. 205,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,109. Tribune Publishing has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. Tribune Publishing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -270.27%.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

