ZB Achieves Market Capitalization of $91.00 Million (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. ZB has a total market cap of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major exchanges including ZBG, Hotbit and ZB.COM. In the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.06 or 0.02790306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00207250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00053160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.