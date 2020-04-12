Zcash Reaches Market Cap of $365.46 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $365.46 million and $460.58 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.27 or 0.00527487 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, GOPAX, Waves Decentralized Exchange and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00145971 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00077450 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002512 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002581 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 333.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,805,106 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

