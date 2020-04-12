ZClassic Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $3,374.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00526421 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00144879 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00077184 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002498 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 288.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

