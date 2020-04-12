Zcoin (XZC) Market Capitalization Hits $34.64 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $34.64 million and $6.92 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $3.51 or 0.00049369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, CoinExchange, BX Thailand and QBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,099.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.02307278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.26 or 0.03383943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00607861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00772273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00076291 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024866 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00525591 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,883,668 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Sistemkoin, Indodax, QBTC, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Cryptopia, Coinroom, TDAX, CryptoBridge, Upbit, BX Thailand, Koinex, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.