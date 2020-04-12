Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CMO Sells $70,000.00 in Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

