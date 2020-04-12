Zetacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $74,165.50 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and YoBit. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $74,165.50 and $3,785.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,869.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.73 or 0.03387742 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00764906 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013958 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000570 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,445,022 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

