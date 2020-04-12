Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Z has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Z opened at $40.63 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $12,047,856.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,968.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $7,535,893.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,689 shares of company stock worth $23,068,927 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,860,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2,373.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

