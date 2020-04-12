ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. ZIOPHARM Oncology also reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

ZIOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

