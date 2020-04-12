Zippie (ZIPT) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Zippie has a market capitalization of $313,408.83 and approximately $5.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zippie has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. One Zippie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zippie alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014158 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 80.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.02793512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00206527 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00053079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org.

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zippie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zippie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.