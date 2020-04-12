Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Zogenix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zogenix from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Zogenix stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.99. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark C. Wiggins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $57,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,975. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $174,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at $683,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

