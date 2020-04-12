Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Kimberly Hammonds Sells 3,125 Shares

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kimberly Hammonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $346,187.50.

On Monday, February 10th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $277,937.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $124.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,556.57. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $164.94.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $87.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,212,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 160.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

