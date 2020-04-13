$0.05 EPS Expected for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Banc of California reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

BANC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

BANC opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $477.91 million, a P/E ratio of 313.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.79. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 25,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $250,211.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,641.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.