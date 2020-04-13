$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Comstock Resources reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $289.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 15.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 235.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 43,902 shares in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.85. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

