$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.14. Ceridian HCM reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

In other news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,837,000 after acquiring an additional 174,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $3,639,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.84. 8,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.82. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

