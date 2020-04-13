-$0.17 EPS Expected for Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nlight’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Nlight posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nlight will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nlight.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.34 million. Nlight had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. Nlight’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Nlight from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Nlight from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Nlight in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,067.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,405 shares of company stock worth $213,648 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nlight by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Nlight during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nlight by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. Nlight has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $26.77.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

