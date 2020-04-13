-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.17). Smartsheet posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $382,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 844,203 shares in the company, valued at $38,664,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,893,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,081 shares of company stock valued at $19,708,105. 24.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.