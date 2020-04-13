-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

In other news, insider William J. Berger bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $111,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,564 shares in the company, valued at $471,762.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,500.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 118,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,799. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

