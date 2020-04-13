$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.84. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $549,914.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,990,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $482,067.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,466.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBSH traded down $3.04 on Friday, hitting $56.33. 4,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,797. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.54. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $71.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

