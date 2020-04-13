10,897 Shares in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Purchased by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Energy Transfer LP Unit makes up 0.0% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,678 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $804,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,377 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 957.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

In related news, Director James Richard Perry acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,081.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,355,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,697,043. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

