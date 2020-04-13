13,154 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Acquired by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $626,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 57.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.2% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.8% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 148,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 58,824 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

NYSE MMC traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.02. 2,280,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,388. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

