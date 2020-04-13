14,669 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.2% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $5.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.15. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $267.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.15.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,679,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $2,845,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,226 shares in the company, valued at $30,007,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,384 shares of company stock valued at $12,075,471. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.