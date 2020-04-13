1,771 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,910,000 after buying an additional 255,447 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,719,000 after purchasing an additional 43,918 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,278,000 after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,972,000 after acquiring an additional 27,706 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $4.10 on Monday, hitting $141.02. 52,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,330. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.92 and a 200-day moving average of $167.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

