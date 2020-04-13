21,761 Shares in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1,372.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,084. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.51. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.82.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

