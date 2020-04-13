2,211 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded down $2.32 on Monday, hitting $158.66. 27,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,347. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.85. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $192.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

