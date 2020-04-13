3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.10). 3D Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.45 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDD. B. Riley cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 57,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.80. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04.

In other news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $61,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

