$423.97 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post sales of $423.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $421.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $426.04 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $432.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDRX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. Also, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $168,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 356,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,569.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,148,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 883,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 468,061 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,656,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 418,449 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 957,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 339,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter.

MDRX stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. 115,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

