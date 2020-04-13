45,000 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.71. 1,185,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,281,708. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

