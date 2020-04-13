62,268 Shares in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. Blackstone Group makes up 3.0% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $124,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $45,295,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 156.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,048 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE BX traded up $2.20 on Monday, hitting $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,419,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,360. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 156,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

