65,241 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 2.5% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.76. 8,051,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,141,418. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

